Victor E. Abate

Victor Emmanuel Abate passed away on Jan. 20, after a long illness.

He was born and raised in Locust Valley and was a member of the first graduating class of the new Locust Valley High School in 1963. He played quarterback for LVHS football as well as basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Grenville Baker Boys Club and spent much of his youth involved in sports at that facility as a player and coach.

After graduation he attended Hofstra University until entering the Army where he served his country with distinction as a Sergeant with the Third Armored Division in Germany.

His career in newspaper advertising spanned 16 years with the Anton newspaper group. During that time he held the position of Advertising Manager of the Glen Cove Record Pilot, as well as the Port Washington News; General Manager of the Huntington Long Islander; and Director of Advertising for Anton Community Newspapers.

He relocated to Virginia Beach in 1989 to take the position of General Manager and Partner at Contract Marketing, a division of Contract Advertising Companies.

He is predeceased by his parents, Frank Joseph Abate and Nicolina Savinetti Abate, as well as sister-in-law Jeanne Fantry Abate and granddaughter Alyssa Victoria Badalucco.

He is survived by his wife Donna and their children Lisa Badalucco (Luke), Nicole Abate-Levy (Al), Christine Spronck (Jay), Jessica Abate and Meghan Abate-Hutto (Matthew); grandchildren Nikki, Skylar, Michael, Jack, Dominic, Adrianna and Grayson; brothers Carmine of Omaha, NEB, Frank of Huntington and Nicholas of Locust Valley; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. He is also survived by an uncle, Louis Savinetti, Locust Valley Commissioner of Water; and an aunt, Mary Savinetti Decarolis of Locust Valley.

A Memorial Service is being held on Saturday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter of Alcontara R.C. Church, 1327 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington.