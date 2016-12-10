Varsity Choral Society Annual Holiday Concert

The Varsity Choral Society presents its 27th Annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m., at the Congregational Church of Manhasset at 1845 Northern Blvd.

Led by Director Craig S. Tocher and accompanied by an orchestra comprised of strings and organ. VCS will perform “Paukenmesse” by Joseph Haydn. The second part of the program will consist of “Winter Wonderland.” Tickets to the Annual Holiday Concert are $20 and will be available at the door on the day of the performance. Questions are welcome at redhorowitz@gmail.com.