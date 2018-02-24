Valentines For Vets Brings In Truckloads

Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso collected two truckloads of donations for Valentines for Veterans. Included were many boxes of valentines handmade by school children and donations such as clothing, personal care items, movies and music. The 16th Assembly District has been proudly participating in the Valentines for Veterans program for more than a decade to provide support for veterans who are living at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook and the Northport VA Medical Center.

The donations come from public and parochial schools, local businesses, libraries, and many residents came and dropped off items.

Two enormous boxes came from Rose Cunanan, who donated many wonderful and colorful paintings from her art classes which will brighten up the veterans’ rooms.

“Our veterans have done so much for our county; we honor them with these valentines made by local students, so they know they are not forgotten,” said D’Urso.

D’Urso visited the veterans, presented valentines and thanked them for their bravery, sacrifice and service.

—Submitted by the Assemblyman D’Urso’s Office