Valentine’s For Veterans

Long Islanders can participate in the annual Valentines for Vets Program by donating personal care items, outerwear and electronics. For more than a decade, public and parochial schools, as well as businesses, libraries and private citizens in the community have participated in the program, donating goods and creating handmade valentines for veterans.

“This is an annual district-wide effort to show our hospitalized veterans who have served our country that they are appreciated and have not been forgotten,” said Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso.

Each year D’Urso helps deliver two truckloads of handmade valentines and donated items to the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook and the Northport VA Medical Center.

Items can be dropped off to the District Office located at 45 North Station Plaza, Suite 203 in Great Neck, the Great Neck Social Center located at 80 Grace Ave., the Herricks Community Center located at 999 Herricks Rd. and the Port Washington Community Chest located at 382 Main St. by Jan. 31.

All items must be new. Suggested donations include handmade valentines, toothbrushes, tooth paste, denture adhesive, shampoo, deodorant, hair brushes, non-slip socks, winter hats, gloves, scarves, stamps, patriotic caps or T-shirts, compact discs, scratch-off lottery tickets, iTunes gift cards, wheel chair cup holders, note cards, phone cards, hand-held computer games, electric razors, clock radio/cassette players, walkmans, terry cloth robes, winter coats, universal remotes, DVDs, portable CD players, ear phones, electric toothbrushes, sweatpants and sweatshirts.

For more information, call Sandy Portnoy at 516-482-6966.