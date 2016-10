Upcoming Games For Paul D. Schreiber High School Athletic Teams

Thursday, Oct. 6

4:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Tennis vs. Roslyn High School, Away

4:45 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Tennis vs. Roslyn High School @ Home

4:45 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Oceanside High School @ Guggenheim

4:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Field Hockey vs. East Meadow High School @ Home

4:45 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey vs. East Meadow High School, Away

5 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Oceanside High School, Away

Friday, Oct. 7

4:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. East Meadow High School @ Home

4:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Swimming vs. Oceanside High School @ PWYC

5 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Volleyball vs. Eastport South Manor Sharks Spikefest, Away

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. Boys/Girls Varsity Cross Country Manhattan High School Invitational @ Van Cortlandt Park

9:15 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. Great Neck South High School, Away

10 a.m. Boys Varsity Volleyball vs. Eastport South Manor Sharks Spikefest, Away

1:30 p.m. Boys Varsity Football vs. Walter Panas High School @ Home