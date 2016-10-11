Understanding Wanton Disrespect

Once again, Phil Krevitsky didn’t spare the readers from his customary outrageous missive, laden with his lexicon of innuendos. As with his previous ones, it would have been futile to dignify them with a response, but time has come, however, to respond to his latest salvo. What Mr. Krevitsky and his kind fail to understand is the distinction between civil disobedience and wanton disrespect for American “institutions” and core values which are the fabric of this nation, such as not standing for the national anthem, not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and flag burning. He would be wise to look up in a dictionary the definition of “oppressed.” Here is just one…“kept down by cruelty.” I challenge Mr. Krevitsky and Colin Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, to cite cases in recent history (not during the slavery era and the civil rights movement), whereby Americans are “kept down with cruelty,” such as, for example, women in Saudi Arabia, who are denied the basic rights deserved by them, the oppression and subsequent Genocide in Rwanda, The Sudan, Nigeria, etc., to name just a few. Further, disrespect begets disrespect, mushrooming often into violence. Mr. Krevitsky and Mr. Kleinman, the other letter writer, and their kind hang disrespect on their politics in the guise of exercising the First Amendment.

Seizing this rebuttal opportunity, Mr. Bob Kleinman’s letter deserves equal treatment. He falls victim to comparing apples with oranges, citing the protests against the Vietnam War, compared to the above mentioned desecrations. He further posits how the George H. Bush administration lied to us in connection with the war in Iraq. He would be wise not to go there, because the present administration and the present Democratic presidential candidate bestowed exemplary deception and lies on the American public. Lest Mr. Kleinman forgot, the then-NY Senator Hillary Clinton voted for the Iraq war. Hence she was one of Bush’s “cronies,” a term used by Mr. Kleinman for those who supported the war.

Messrs. Krevitsky and Kleinman should ask themselves what sort of an example does this NYC Councilman set by not standing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, which our youngsters recite standing every morning in class? Like bees, the truth stings the likes of Messrs Kleinman and Krevitsky. Winston Churchill put it best… “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

—Stan Ronell