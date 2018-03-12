Travel To Whoville With Weber Middle School

Travel to the Jungle of Nool and the invisible world of the Whos as the Weber Middle School Drama Club presents Seussical March 23 through 25 in the Schreiber High School auditorium.

Everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss characters will come alive through this energetic and lively musical. Led by the mischievous Cat in the Hat (eighth grader Amy Baxter) Seussical follow the story of Horton the Elephant (eighth grader Eleanor Chromy) who discovers a dust speck containing Whoville. He then meets JoJo (seventh grader Abby Smith), a Who child constantly reprimanded for her “thinks” and her parents the Mayor and Mayor’s Wife of Whoville (eighth graders Noah Corsitto and Emily Djohan). Horton decides to protect this speck of dust on a nearby clover, while also protecting an egg abandoned by the selfish and flamboyant Mayzie la Bird (eighth grader Hannah Brooks). Only Horton’s friend and loyal neighbor, Gertrude McFuzz (eighth grader Tessa Klugman), believes in him while the other Jungle Citizens put him on trial for insanity. Ultimately, friendship, community and the special thinks of a young child emerge triumphant and encourage all who watch to “think, dare and dream as boldly as Dr. Seuss.”

Weber Middle School’s production of “Seussical” is directed by Weber English teacher Stacey Portmore-Davies, musically directed by Weber music teacher Allison Friedman and choreographed by South Salem fifth-grade teacher Stacey Medford. The show features more than 150 talented students in the cast, pit orchestra and crew.

Performances will be held on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. All performances will be held in the Schreiber High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for general admission, $3 for students in grades kindergarten through 12 and senior citizens 65 and older and children five and under are free.