Transformer Explosion In Plandome Manor Causes Fire

Reports are coming in this Friday evening, March 2, of a big transformer explosion over the track in Plandome Manor in the Circle Drive area. The explosion which occurred before 6 p.m. during the peak of rush hour traffic has caused a huge fire on the nearby grounds.

Nearby fire departments from Manhasset-Lakeville, Plandome and Port Washington Fire Departments have responded to the scene. According to Manhasset resident Ken McGorry who was able to take a photograph of the fire, “looks like an electrical fire, lighting up the night and is going to be trouble for commuters and residents.”

There are electrical wires down on the tracks and the fire is visible from the Plandome Country Club golf course first fairway. The LIRR commuter train was able to pull into the Plandome train station and evacuated the train.

Residents are advised to stay away from the area until the fire is under control.

Further development as they become available.

