Town To Offer AARP Defensive Driving In 2018

The Town of North Hempstead will offer AARP Driver Classes at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park. Classes, open to drivers age 50 and older, will be held on February 10, March 3, April 7, May 12 and June 9.

To register for an AARP defensive driving class, please make your check payable to AARP. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. All participants must be 50 and older. Please be sure that your check contains your name, address, phone number and the date of the class you wish to attend. Seating for each class is limited.

Please make checks out to “AARP” and mail checks to: Defensive Driving Coordinator, Department of Community Services, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11040. Once checks are received, a seat will be reserved in your name and a letter confirming your registration will be mailed to your address.