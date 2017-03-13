Town Readies Itself For A Blizzard Named Stella

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth will be reaching out to each and every household with a winter advisory phone call to all residents this afternoon, informing them about how the Town of North Hempstead is currently preparing for the blizzard.

“The Town is prepared for what we hope is our last waltz with winter,” Supervisor Bosworth said.

The Town is under a winter blizzard warning, with snow predicted to begin tomorrow morning around 4 a.m. and ending about 2 p.m. Predictions call for accumulations of 10 to 15 inches of snow for North Hempstead. Right now, Highway Crews are working hard to prepare the Town’s 600+ lane miles of highways from tomorrow’s storm. All the equipment is gassed up and ready to go. The roads were brined this morning.

Highway crews will be asked to come into work early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. before the predicted start of the storm. At this time they will sand and salt the roads in preparation for plowing. Plowing will begin after an accumulation of three inches of snow. The Town is prepared with approximately 2,500 tons of salt and 90 pieces of equipment including snow plows, sanders, pay loaders and trucks which will be deployed throughout the day tomorrow to keep the roads cleaned.

The Town Board meeting schedule for Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed to Tuesday, March 24. North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center, Clark Botanic Garden and Michael J. Tully Park will be closed tomorrow. All Project Independence transportation has been canceled for tomorrow. This includes food, social programs and medical appointment transportation. All Project Independence exercise programs for Tuesday have been canceled. All town offices, including Town Hall and the Town Clerk’s office will be open tomorrow, March 14.

“We ask that residents please keep their cars in the driveway, so that our highway crews can clear the roads efficiently,” Supervisor Bosworth said. “We are encouraging people to stay home tomorrow if possible and keep their cars off the roads. This will help prevent cars from getting stuck and impeding the ability of our highway crews to properly clear the roads. We also ask that when you are shoveling out, please do not throw your snow back into the street, but on to your property and make sure fire hydrants are clear. Residents are encouraged to check on elderly neighbors to see if they need any help. To report roads that have not been plowed, please call our 311 Call Center. For storm related updates and cancellations please call 311 or visit our website at northhempsteadny.gov. We are all a family here in North Hempstead and we need to look out for each other.”