Town Invites Children To ‘Vacation Recreation’ Days At Tully Park

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the North Hempstead Town Board, in conjunction with the Department of Parks and Recreation, will be hosting two Vacation Recreation days, a program for children on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Wednesday, Feb. 21 beginning at 1 p.m. during the February school break at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park.

“We are pleased to once again host the popular Vacation Recreation,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “This year we are expanding it two days for the children to enjoy activities, a movie, and swimming during the February school break.”

On Tuesday, participants will be able to enjoy a showing of the movie Captain Underpants and a puppet show featuring Petra Puppets. Wednesday’s program will feature a magic show by Scott Interrante and the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. Both days will be followed by swimming at the indoor pool.

The program is $5 per child for members of Tully Park’s Aquatic Activity Center, $10 for non-member residents and $12 for non-resident guests (must be accompanied by a resident). For the pool time portion of the program, children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The Vacation Recreation program is designed for school children ages 5 to 13. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at Michael J. Tully Park, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 311 or visit www.northhempsteadny.gov.