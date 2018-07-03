Town Installs ADA Compliant Beach Mats

North Hempstead Beach Park and Manorhaven Beach Park now have mobile mats for the 2018 season

North Hempstead’s beaches and waterfront are now accessible to all this summer with the installation of beach mats at both North Hempstead Beach Park and Manorhaven Beach Park in Port Washington. Supervisor Bosworth was recently joined by the Town Board to unveil the new beach access mats at North Hempstead Beach Park.

The town installed ADA compliant beach access mats at North Hempstead Beach Park and Manorhaven Beach Park in order to make the beach and waterfront more easily accessible to all residents, including those using wheelchairs or walkers. It will also make traveling on the beach easier for all residents, allowing easy navigation with a stroller, cart or cooler.

The installation of these beach pathway mats is a part of Supervisor Bosworth’s initiative to improve the quality of community life for residents with disabilities. Supervisor Bosworth created the Disability Advisory Committee in 2016 which has since provide the town valuable input on different programs for residents with disabilities including extending the town’s Project Independence Taxi Ride program, which offers free or discounted taxi rides, to residents with disabilities. The town is also planting a sensory garden in Clark Botanic Garden which will be accessible to people with disabilities. It will encourage garden guests to touch, taste, admire and listen to what is growing there.

For more information on the beach access mats or the town’s Disability Advisory Committee, please call 311.