Town Cuts Ribbon On New Non-Motorized Dock

The red ribbon was cut on a brand new non-motorized dock at North Hempstead Beach Park, which is specifically designed for launching non-motorized boats such as kayaks and canoes. The new dock will also provide easy and safe access to the water for Port Rowing members and other crew clubs and teams.

“I am so pleased to cut the ribbon on this brand new non-motorized dock which will provide easier access for kayakers, rowers, canoers and other residents looking to explore the Hempstead Harbor,” said Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “Not only will our residents be able to launch their vessels with ease, but it will open up new opportunities for them to explore new aquatic activities in Hempstead Harbor. Our local crew teams will also be able to enjoy the easy and safe access to the harbor from off the dock.”

The installation of the non-motorized dock began at the end of March 2018 and was completed prior to Memorial Day. The project was designed by Cashin Associates and the dock was completed by Chesterfield Associates at a cost of $700,000.

“I want to thank the town for their continuous support for Port Rowing,” said Michiel Bartman, Port Rowing’s Director of Rowing and head men’s coach. “The dock is such a game changer and asset to our program. It allows us to launch our crews faster and safer. We will also be able to expand our program offerings more to the public with adult and adaptive rowing.”

“This magnificent dock located on the northern end of North Hempstead Beach Park provides a much safer and accessible gateway to the waters of Hempstead Harbor,” said Mitch Tamkin, President of Friends of Port Rowing. “It will give all members of our community rowing program the ability to launch quickly and efficiently. It will allow more kids the opportunity to stay active after school and to partake in the wonderful sport of rowing that has changed the lives of so many people in Port Washington and it’s surrounding communities.”

North Hempstead Beach Park is located at 175 West Shore Rd. in Port Washington.