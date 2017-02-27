Tiny Sparkles Marks Grand Opening

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
21
At the grand opening, from left: Jerry Rudnick (Chamber), Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Jerry Baldassaro (Chamber), Dr. Angie Chin, Katherine Crean (Chamber), Ricky La (manager,) Town Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio (BID), Mitch Schwartz (Chamber), Bobbie Polay (Chamber), Mari Gaudet (Port Washington News), Mariann Dalimonte (BID) and Richie the mailman
At the grand opening, from left: Jerry Rudnick (Chamber), Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Jerry Baldassaro (Chamber), Dr. Angie Chin, Katherine Crean (Chamber), Ricky La (manager,) Town Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio (BID), Mitch Schwartz (Chamber), Bobbie Polay (Chamber), Mari Gaudet (Port Washington News), Mariann Dalimonte (BID) and Richie the mailman

The day was brisk and cold as the official grand opening of Tiny Sparkles created a cause for celebration on Thursday, Feb. 16. Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its newest member, Tiny Sparkles Pediatric Dentistry, located at 164 Main St.

Chamber board members were joined by BID representatives Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio and Town Clerk Wayne Wink in welcoming owner Dr. Angie Chin. Even Richie the mailman stopped by to say “good luck.” Everyone participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The beautiful glass-front facade has been attracting admiration in its location in middle Main Street and the opening has been long anticipated.

Chin, who studied dentistry at Columbia University, is very excited to be able to open her specialty pediatric dentistry practice in Port Washington. The rooms are designed to be kid-friendly and immediately cause children of all ages to feel comfortable and eager to be in the office. An X-ray machine is covered in a jungle-like theme so that kids are not intimidated with the 360-degree unit that takes a photo of a child’s entire mouth. Each room has a unique theme and is outfitted with a plasma TV for the child’s viewing pleasure.

“I am very excited about the practice,” said Chin.

Chamber members, news staff and government officials wished Chin much success and toured the themed rooms that are meant to make children feel comfortable and entertained.

SHARE
Previous articleAuthor Adam Kirsch At Temple Beth Israel
Next articleResearch Ambassador
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply