Tiny Sparkles Marks Grand Opening

The day was brisk and cold as the official grand opening of Tiny Sparkles created a cause for celebration on Thursday, Feb. 16. Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its newest member, Tiny Sparkles Pediatric Dentistry, located at 164 Main St.

Chamber board members were joined by BID representatives Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio and Town Clerk Wayne Wink in welcoming owner Dr. Angie Chin. Even Richie the mailman stopped by to say “good luck.” Everyone participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The beautiful glass-front facade has been attracting admiration in its location in middle Main Street and the opening has been long anticipated.

Chin, who studied dentistry at Columbia University, is very excited to be able to open her specialty pediatric dentistry practice in Port Washington. The rooms are designed to be kid-friendly and immediately cause children of all ages to feel comfortable and eager to be in the office. An X-ray machine is covered in a jungle-like theme so that kids are not intimidated with the 360-degree unit that takes a photo of a child’s entire mouth. Each room has a unique theme and is outfitted with a plasma TV for the child’s viewing pleasure.

“I am very excited about the practice,” said Chin.

Chamber members, news staff and government officials wished Chin much success and toured the themed rooms that are meant to make children feel comfortable and entertained.