Three Port Women To Be Recognized At Women Honor Roll

Congratulations to three fantastic Port Washington ladies, Mariann Dailmonte, Julie Harnick and Kathy Levinson, have been named to the Town of North Hempstead’s Women’s Roll of Honor.

As part of Women’s History Month, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Town Clerk Wayne Wink have announced the honorees for the 24th Annual May W. Newburger Women’s Roll of Honor. This year’s breakfast will take place on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links in Port Washington.

Event chairperson Wayne Wink said, “I am proud to honor these outstanding women for their indispensable service to North Hempstead. Each of these women reflects the best that our communities have to offer and we are proud to honor them for their work.”

“North Hemstead has no shortage of inspirational women who give so much of themselves to our communities,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “We are fortunate to call these honorees part of our North Hempstead family.”

Since 1994, North Hempstead has held the Women’s Roll of Honor breakfast to honor women who have made a contribution to their community, or have accomplished a significant achievement through public or private efforts.

North Hempstead resident Shirley Romaine will continue the tradition of reciting an inspirational message at the breakfast.

The event remains free of charge and seating will be available on a first come first serve basis.

The 2017 Honorees

Barbara Berkowitz – Great Neck

Krista Davy – Westbury

Mariann Dalimonte – Port Washington

Sham Quom Chin Gee – New Hyde Park

Rita Hall – Great Neck

Julie Harnick – Port Washington

Ester Hakimian – Great Neck

Elizabeth Krukowski – Roslyn

Kathy Levinson – Port Washington

Leila Mattson – Great Neck

Nina McCann – Williston Park

Rose Repke – East Williston

Gloria Rosenau – Westbury

Mindy Rosenfeld – Great Neck

Taylor Sinett – Sands Point

Madeline Yousefzadeh – Roslyn Harbor