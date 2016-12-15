The Warmth Of Wood Flooring

Wood flooring is an asset when selling your house. Solid surface floors are easy to keep clean and give the home an upscale look and feel. It is certainly desirable in the Port Washington area where wood floors are prevalent.

If you are looking to put in new flooring, consider choices like bamboo, minimally impactingthe environment. Wood floors are a big selling point with today’s environmentally conscious home buyers.

This sumptuous split level at 6 Andover Rd. recently sold for $805,000 on Sept. 14. The 1922 home has three bedrooms with two full and one half baths. The single-family home sits on a 50 by 100 lot. In addition to a living room and dining room, the house has a porch and an eat-in-kitchen, laundry room and full basement. Real estate taxes are $16,960.