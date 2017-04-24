The DeRosa Foundation Decade Of Dedication

Kathy DeRosa, founder of the DeRosa Foundation, has made it her life mission to promote colon cancer awareness and created the foundation for colon cancer research and prevention. DeRosa, who herself was diagnosed with Hyperplastic Polyposis Syndrome, which if left untreated, would result in colon cancer, celebrated 10 years with the Decade of Dedication Gala at Oheka Castle on March 31.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Guests were greeted by two trumpeters who announced their entry into the beautiful estate. The event was a sell-out with acclaimed fashion designer, as well as colon cancer survivor and advocate Carmen Marc Valvo as honoree. The cocktail hour included a fashion show of models dressed in originals milling about the Silent Auction items and delicious buffets, carving stations and raw seafood bar to fulfill everyone’s appetite.Live music filled the rooms while patrons enjoyed cocktail hour. As guests entered the ballroom, television personality Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 News greeted the crowd as the Master of Ceremonies.Author Matt Jones was the motivational speaker who spoke on his own experience as a three-time cancer survivor and conquering his objective as a seven-time marathon runner. His book Life’s A Marathon includes winning strategies for success from Jones’ incredible story of conquering cancer, relearning to walk and completing marathons. Colon cancer is a very real threat and affects so many people including those dear to us like our dear friend and neighbor Stacey Fuller Cohn, who succumbed to the disease last year.The crowd of more than 350 people included esteemed guests and highly acclaimed physicians Dr. John A. Procaccino and Dr. Jose G. Guillem. The evening was wonderful tribute for DeRosa and the foundation.