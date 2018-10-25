The Art Guild To Hold Artists’ Reception And Awards Ceremony Nov. 4

The Art Guild invites the public to the Artists’ Reception and Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 3-5 p.m. for the annual “Nassau County High School Student Juried Art Competition and Exhibition.”

This exhibit is sponsored by PM Pediatrics and Blick Art Materials of Carle Place. The exhibit will be on view at The Art Guild’s home, Historic Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset, NY 11030, from Saturday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 25. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. or by appointment.

Forty-six high school students in grades 9-12, from 12 public and private schools throughout Nassau County, will exhibit 53 works in a professional gallery setting. Students will receive cash prizes for first, second and third place. Gift certificates from Blick Art Materials, will be awarded for honorable mention winners. Each exhibiting student will receive a gift bag from Dick Blick.

Students participating in the exhibit (with their school) are: Mikayla Agid, Oceanside HS, 2019; Ashley Beggs, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 2019; Julia Bischoff, Schreiber HS, 2019; Skylar Faye Blechner, The Wheatley School, 2020; Theresa Brophy; Oceanside HS, 2020; Alexandria Casella, Oceanside HS, 2019; Mengyi Chen, St. Anthony’s High School, 2020; Sami Chusid, Wheatley HS, 2020; Julia DiNatale, Sacred Heart Academy, 2019; Keiran Douglas, Wantagh HS, 2019; Nadia Ernest, Valley Stream Central HS, 2018; Kailee Finn, Valley Stream Central, 2020; Jessie Goldstein, Oceanside HS, 2019; Alan Guerrero, Oceanside HS, 2020; Paula Guevara, Valley Stream Central HS, 2019; Katherine Hagen; North Shore HS, 2019; Alyssa Hartmann, North Shore HS, 2019; Madison Kasten, Oceanside HS, 2019, Megan Kaye, The Wheatley School, 2020; Sophia Koehler, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 2019; Lily Labella, Schreiber HS, 2021; Lucy Lebowitz, Oceanside HS, 2020; Vicky Likourezos, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 2019; Alexa Mangione, Massapequa HS, 2020; Francesca Manzi, Massapequa HS, 2019; Donatella Marino, Massapequa HS, 2020; Reiko Matrisciano, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 2020; Justin McKeegan, Oceanside HS, 2020; Alena Moreira, Valley Stream North HS, 2021; Cristina Paier, Wantagh HS, 2020; Caitlyn Parisi, Wantagh HS, 2019; Talya Pecullan, Schreiber HS, 2022; Katelyn Reddy, East Rockaway HS, 2020; Jennifer Reeves, Oceanside HS, 2019; Jessica Sossi Romano, Valley Stream North HS, 2019; Lauren Salerno, Wantagh HS, 2019; Niki Sarna, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 2019; Joan Sceppa, Sacred Heart Academy, 2019; Sean Serignese, Schreiber HS, 2020; Faith Sheinberg, Oceanside HS, 2019; Ella Siff-Scherr, Schreiber HS, 2019; Julia Sledge, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 2019; ToniRaquel Spota; Oceanside HS, 2020; Alexandra Vesselinov, Schreiber HS, 2022; Athena Yao, Wantagh HS, 2019; Allison Zheng, The Wheatley School, 2020.

The Juror-of-Awards for the show is Stephanie Navon-Jacobson. Stephanie is an artist and educator who came to teaching after working as a graphic designer. She joined the faculty at St John’s University in 2001. In addition, she teaches at the Art League of Long Island, Great Neck’s Adult Ed Program, and at The Art Guild.

The Art Guild is offering a class for teenagers: Empowering the Teen Artist, an eight-week course for students in grades 7-12, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 25, taught by Antonia Fthenakis. Students will investigate the principles and elements of design, make cultural connections and integrate influences-across-borders while advancing their artistic expertise. To enhance the learning experience, students will use centuries-old techniques to create their own painting and drawing mediums from natural materials.

High schoolers are encouraged to attend a FREE Blick Artists Materials Demo at The Art Guild on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 7-9 pm. Jason Stuart will we demonstrating fun, new acrylic products, pouring mediums, and art resins. The evening will include a presentation by Blick’s custom framing department. Please register on The Art Guild’s website, attendance is limited.

The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset New York. The Art Guild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. The Art Guild strives to offer residents from local and neighboring communities an avenue to broaden their creative pursuits. It is an organization open to all people with a common goal to advance the visual arts.

For more information please call 516-304-5797 or visit their website: www.TheArtGuild.org.