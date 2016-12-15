The Art Guild Holds Art Lovers Fling

The Art Guild of Port Washington recently hosted a gala at The Village Club of Sands Point. Beyond raising funds to further the education and other programming conducted at the Art Guild’s studios located in Elderfields Preserve, the five founding members of the Guild and President of the American Watercolor Society Antonio Masi were also honored.

Founding members Eileen Neville, Joan Muller, Carol Schepp, Terri Shkuda and Gail Thrope worked tirelessly over the years to create and continually grow the organization. The Art Guild is not only an artist studio, where members come to paint, but is also a classroom where students of all ages come to paint for the first time or further develop their skills.

Antonio Masi was honored for his life’s dedication to art. An award-winning artist and American Watercolor Society President Masi’s accomplishments have been recognized in many art and general interest publications and numerous exhibits over his decades-long career.

The members of The Art Guild are also actively involved in the community. Just one example is “Art in the Park,” which has become a favorite event during the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce’s HarborFest celebration. Artists display their work and children create beautiful crafts in Sunset Park along picturesque Manhasset Bay.

“The Art Guild is a fabulous place where experienced and budding artists really get their creativity on!” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “The innovative programming they conduct keeps artists and the community highly engaged.”

The Art Guild is located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd. in Manhasset.

For more information, including enrolling in a class, volunteering or giving donations to support classes, programming and maintenance to the historic Elderfields Preserve, call 516-304-5797 or visit www.theart guild.org.