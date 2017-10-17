The Amazing Race Adult Scavenger Hunt

Put together a team of five for the Oct. 21 event

Back by popular demand, The Ed. Foundation Amazing Race will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The race runs along Upper Main Street and Port Washington Boulevard, and for the third time, it will be sponsored by Om Sweet Om, which serves as both the start and the finish line. The Amazing Race brings together local merchants, parents, teachers, administrators, community members and teen volunteers to make this event a community effort supporting the Port Washington Public Schools.

The event requires teams of five or more adults to participate in a scavenger hunt, stopping at various merchants along the route to complete a task at each location before moving on to the next stop. In past years, tasks have included frantically copying a hairstyle at Commisso & Co. Salon, quickly assembling a pizza box at Frank’s Pizza, racing through Craft Beer Cellar and gathering bottles for a six-pack, performing a dance routine at Dance Arts Centre and massaging a teammate at Massage Envy. Expect a new batch of exciting challenges for this race!

Teams are made up of a minimum of five people, but the more the better, and all team members must be at least 21 years old. You do not need to be an athlete to participate!

The race course begins at Om Sweet Om on Irma Avenue, works its way up Main Street to the Monfort Parking lot behind the Post Office, through the Port Commons shopping center and back down the other side of Main Street back to Om Sweet Om.

The Ed. Foundation thanks its generous event sponsor Om Sweet Om and the race sponsor,the Dejana Family Foundation and the more than 25 participating merchants and organizations for their support of The Amazing Race. Cocktails and prizes will follow the event at Om Sweet Om with light fare provided by Jennifer Mannion Catering.

To learn more or to register, go to www.TheEdFoundation.org/amazing-race-invite. The Ed. Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, community-based organization whose mission supports initiatives beyond basic education requirements. The Ed. Foundation has awarded over $1.3 million in grants to the Port Washington public schools since 2001.