Thanksgiving Shared At Alzheimer’s Foundation

Port Washington-based Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation (LIAF) staff members and volunteers served traditional Thanksgiving foods, including turkey and stuffing, to participants in their programs and their caregivers as part of a Thanksgiving celebration LIAF held at its Port Washington headquarters on Nov. 23.

The nation observed National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, which is a particularly compelling time for being mindful of Alzheimer’s since families who may suspect their loved one may be developing the disease during the holiday season can put a damper on families’ holiday spirits. LIAF presented families with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s an opportunity to enjoy this joyous time within a supportive environment.