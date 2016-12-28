Teachers Learn Flip Side Of The Classroom

Every November, school districts across Long Island designate Election Day as Superintendent’s Conference Day, a mandatory day of professional development for instructional staff to share new ideas and learn more about emerging education practices and requirements. This year, the Port Washington School District conducted more

than 20 workshops across the curriculum and grade levels.

At the elementary level, subjects included Action Based Learning and kinesthetic classrooms; best practices for pre-K and kindergarten students; computer coding; mindfulness and the revised English language arts and math standards.

Middle school teachers were engaged in workshops covering biotechnology; energy from waste technology; technology use in teaching world languages and updates on the new social studies framework.

Teachers participated in workshops on English as a new language; Google Classroom for multiple subject areas and writing and thinking (as presented by Bard College).

“The district provides year-round professional development for instructional staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “The day is an opportunity for the faculty to come together in a collegial setting and learn new skills and strategies to enhance the teaching and learning.”