Taste Of The Towns Transcends The Senses

Elizabeth Johnson
Gourmet palates enjoyed the tasting the delicacies of 15 nearby restaurants on Feb. 25 with awesome wine samplings of Michael. The Manhasset Port Washington Kiwanis International hosted the second annual Taste of The Towns at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington.

With more than 50 sponsors, the event was a feast for the senses. Live music welcomed the hundreds of attendees who came to hear The Porch Light LITE play and enjoy catching up with friends and neighbors.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and husband Dr. Jay Bosworth were in attendance as well as Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Town Councilwomen Dina De Georgio, Anna Kaplan and Sabereh Samet. Assemblyman Tony D’Urso and former Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel and husband came along with NYS Senator Elaine Phillips and her daughter.

With members of the Port Washington Police Department, Police Commissioners, Port Washington and Manhasset Chamber members, this was the perfect venue for a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Elizabeth Johnson
