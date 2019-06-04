Taking On Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Few people are unaware of today’s epidemic with opioids and other highly addictive drugs, which includes alcohol abuse. Unfortunately, many victims are teens and young adults. A new organization was recently founded that consists of health professionals and volunteers who are determined to dramatically reduce addiction among youths.

Project HELP (Health, Education & Life Programs) began as a brainchild of Jeff Stone, Lieutenant Governor for the Long Island North Shore Division of Kiwanis.

“Too many young people are becoming addicted or dying from drug and alcohol abuse. I have a strong need to do something to help and knew others who feel the same,” Stone said. “I am honored to be working with such incredibly talented and devoted people to turn this problem around as quickly as possible.”

While many different types of programs will be leveraged as Project HELP continues to grow, the initial effort features three presentations by noted health professionals. On Thursday, June 13, Dr. Stephen Dewey will present “The Effects of Drugs and Abuse on the Teen Brain.” Sub-titled “Learn and be prepared for the conversation,” Dewey will help parents understand how addictive substances (drugs, vapes, caffeine, even some video games) can change brain behavior. Parents leave equipped with knowledge about the highly addictive nature of children to help guide their children on making the right choice. On July 9, Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds will speak about co-occurring disorders, treatment and recovery. On Aug. 21, Drug-Free Long Island will present issues surrounding vaping and presentations will also be given by mental health professionals and a suicide prevention specialist.

All three presentations will take place in the Lapham Meeting Room of the Port Washington Public Library will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m., which includes question and answer sessions and several brief discussions. Substance abuse and other health professionals will be at each of the sessions to share information. Resource tables, offering a great deal of valuable materials, will be set up outside the meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Also, since the presentation will begin promptly at 7 p.m., it is advised to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.

There is no need to reserve a space for any of the presentations, but please email projecthelplongisland@gmail.com with any questions and also Like facebook.com/LIProjectHELP to stay apprised of future activity and other information.