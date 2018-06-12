Swingtime Big Band Returns To Sousa Band Shell

On Friday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the Sousa Band Shell in Sunset Park, the Swingtime Big Band, Long Island’s premiere authentic swing band led by Steve Shaiman, returns for its eleventh annual performance as part of the summer concert season in Port Washington. For its traditional June concert, Swingtime presents a brand new program called “Something Borrowed-Something Blue,” celebrating the age-old wedding tradition, in this peak season for marriage ceremonies across our country.

This exciting 20-piece swing-era jazz ensemble returns to Port Washington to perform both old and new music, as always. Plus, on the “Borrowed” side, they will play swing hits based on existing melodies ranging from classical to folk to pop, and on the “Blue” side, they present a wide range of music from the Great American Songbook and the Blues.

The program features classics from the libraries of big band icons like Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Les Brown, Glenn Miller, Buddy Rich and Stan Kenton. And in keeping with Swingtime’s summer concert tradition, they also pay tribute to America’s Finest—the US Armed Forces past and present, including a special 100th Anniversary commemoration of the end of World War I.

Swingtime Big Band tradition also includes recognizing centennial birthdays of the iconic musicians who created this great American art form. This year they showcase the creative talents of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Leonard Bernstein. Plus, Swingtime’s two featured vocalists—Bobbie Ruth and Jerry Costanzo—will also celebrate the 100th Birthdays of vocalists Patty Andrews (of the Andrews Sisters) and the legendary Joe Williams.

The concert is free to the general public, but donations are gratefully accepted by the Committee for the Sousa Band Shell, the community service organization who produces this concert series and who relies on the public’s generosity to keep the series going. Also, please note that this start time is revised from previous years, and the concert will start promptly at 8pm.