Suzanne H. O’Connor passed away on Dec. 9, surrounded by her family in her home in Port Washington.

Mrs. O’Connor was born in Ipswich, Massachusetts and graduated from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1961. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Donovan (John), Denis O’Connor (Tricia), and Cynthia Gamble (Paul), and eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She had a long record of community service. In 1988 she became the first patient care volunteer for Hospice Care Network. Elected as a trustee in 1990, she became Vice Chair of the organization, serving in many facets, including bereavement and fundraising. In 2011 she was honored, along with her husband, as recipient of the organization’s ‘George W. Frank Chairman’s Award.

In addition, Suzanne volunteered her time to the Port Washington Creative Arts Workshop, St. Francis Hospital, and the Junior League of Long Island.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Peter of Alcantara at 1321 Port Washington Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Suzanne H. O’Connor Fund at Hospice Care Network, www.hospicecarenetwork.org.