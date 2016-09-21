Support Group For Brain Tumors, Dystonia, Epilepsy, and Multiple Sclerosis

Winthrop-University Hospital’s Department of Neuroscience is offering support groups that are free and open to the public for individuals living with Brain Tumors, Dystonia, Epilepsy, and Multiple Sclerosis. The Department is also offering a Huntington’s Disease Caregiver Support Group. All groups offer attendees the opportunity to share experiences, gain emotional support, learn about community resources, and practical tips for coping with their situations. Some sessions may include guest speakers. Specific details are as follows:

Brain Tumor Support Group for Patients: First Monday of the Month

10:30 am to 11:30 am (October 3, November 7, December 5, 2016)

Winthrop Wellness Pavilion, 1300 Franklin Ave., Suite ML-5, Garden City

Dystonia Support Group for Patients – Fourth Monday of the Month

3:30 pm to 4:30 pm (October 24, November 28, December 19, 2016))

Winthrop Wellness Pavilion, 1300 Franklin Ave., Suite ML-5 Garden City

Epilepsy Patient Support Group – Third Wednesday of the month

7:00 pm to 8:00 PM (October 12, November 9 and December 14, 2016)

Winthrop Research & Academic Center, 101 Mineola Blvd.., Room G-020 Mineola

Huntington’s Disease – 2nd Monday of the month

10 am to 11:15 am (October 10, November 14, December 12, 2016)

Winthrop’s Research & Academic Center, 101 Mineola Blvd., Room G-013

Relapsing & Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Newly Diagnosed MS

3:30 pm to 4:30 pm (October 13, November 10, December 8, 2016)

Winthrop Wellness Pavilion, 1300 Franklin Avenue, Suite ML-5, Garden City

Groups are facilitated by Lucia DiSpirito, LMSW, Neuroscience Social Worker. Sessions are free, but reservations are required. For further information or to reserve your space, please call Ms. DiSpirito at (516) 663-4593.