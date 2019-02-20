Superintendent Search Process

The Port Washington Union Free School District Board of Education is currently engaged in a comprehensive superintendent search to hire the next educational leader of Port Washington schools. The district recently selected Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), a national preeminent education consulting firm with more than 30 years of executive search and education consulting experience, to identify exceptional candidates for the district’s superintendent of schools position. The Board of Education is committed to making the process as transparent as possible including multiple opportunities for community input, while still preserving candidate confidentiality.

On Feb. 6, the district released a community wide survey on the district website to gather perceptions of the school district and the importance of various characteristics found in effective superintendents. The information will be used to determine the most important and desired characteristics to look for in selecting Port Washington’s next superintendent of schools. The survey will close on March 1, and individual responses will be kept anonymous and confidential.

On Feb. 26 and 27, the search firm will conduct several focus groups with district faculty and staff, community groups, and the Port Washington community to further provide a window into what the community is looking for in its next superintendent. The community forums will be held on Feb. 27, with a morning (9:30 a.m.) and an evening (7:30 p.m.) session. The morning community forum will be held at the Port Washington Public Library; the evening session on Feb. 27 will be held in the Weber School Middle School auditorium.

Based on website survey responses and focus group input, the search firm will present a leadership profile report to the Board of Education and the community at the Tuesday, March 12, Board of Education meeting. Throughout March, the search firm will also be actively working to solicit and develop a select group of qualified candidates for the Board of Education to consider.

The board’s goal is to have the selection of the new superintendent finalized by mid to late spring, with an official start date of July 1, 2019. This timeline will provide for a smooth transition between Dr. Kathleen Mooney and the new superintendent.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, please visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org. Exciting activities happening throughout the district and programs celebrating student achievement can also be found on the district’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by Port Washington School District