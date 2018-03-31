Students Paint For Plant A Row

An honors art class at Schreiber High School recently painted six planters as part of the Plant A Row for the Hungry Program. These newly painted planters join the 66 painted planters located throughout the Port Community.

“It occurred to me that we should connect with the high school art department,” said Chief Vegetable Garden Executive for Plant A Row in Port Washington Marvin Makofsky. “Last year the high school did three. This year they did six of them. They all do their own creative art and no two planters look exactly alike.”

The participating students received letters of commendation from the nonprofit acknowledging their interest and excitement about the program.

Plant A Row’s next program will be a lecture and garden session with the PW Children’s Center on April 12 at 3:45 p.m. to educate Port’s youth about how to create their own garden and the program. Master Gardener Reese Michaels will give the kids instruction and plant the entire garden with the kids.

Plant A Row for the Hungry Port Washington is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide fresh, nutritious produce to those in the community who have inadequate food supplies. With the 66 planters sponsored by businesses throughout the Port community, vegetables are grown to be harvested and donated to Bayles Garden Center, the drop point from which the volunteer team makes deliveries to outreach programs.

For more information, contact Makofsky at marv@plant-a-row.org.