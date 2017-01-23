    Storm Update For The Pennisula

    By Elizabeth Johnson -
    Storm Update for the Manhasset, Port Washington and Sands Point areasstorm-warning
     
    Winds: northeast 25 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

    Timing: The strongest winds are expected late this afternoon into the overnight.

    Rain: Steady rain, up to two inches, from 3 p.m. to about 1 a.m.; with strongest hitting our area about 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

    Flooding: High Tide is at 9:10 p.m. We can expect some slight to moderate flooding in low areas as tides are expected to be 3 to 4 feet above normal.

    If you have lost power or need to report downed power lines, contact PSEG-LI at 1-800-490-0075.

    The crews have been busy preparing for the Nor’Easter by cleaning out storm drains and removing any obstructions and downed branches.

    The Town of North Hempstead Highway and Public Safety crews will also be carefully watching any roads that are prone to flooding, especially during the high tides tonight.

    If you had garbage pickup today, it is strongly suggested to bring in your cans in as early as possible. This will help prevent litter from blowing around.
    Stay safe and check on any elderly neighbors during the storm.
     

     
