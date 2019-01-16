State Of The Town Speech To Be Live Streamed On Facebook

Back by popular demand, Supervisor Judi Bosworth’s State of the Town address will be live streamed on the Town of North Hempstead’s Facebook Page. Supervisor Bosworth is delivering her sixth State of the Town Address on Friday, Jan. 25, at 1:15 p.m. the clubhouse at Harbor Links in Port Washington.

During the address, Supervisor Bosworth will speak about the town’s accomplishments in 2018, her goals for 2019 and her vision for the future.

Like the Town of North Hempstead on Facebook to watch the live stream of the State of the Town Speech at www.facebook.com/townofnorthhempstead.

—Submitted by Town of North Hempstead