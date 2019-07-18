St. Peter’s Named Champions

St. Peter’s basketball team beat the previously undefeated Purple Pear 50-46 to win the Island Garden Men’s Spring League Championship.

The team avenged two regular season losses to Purple Pear with tenacious defense and strong team play. Bubba Marsigliano, George Scandalios and John Bellini hit key three-pointers, and Louis Blakeman and Elliot Avidane provided the rebounding muscle. Marc Daly scored the go-ahead basket with a drive down the lane in the final minutes and Ben Spier iced the victory with a clutch three-pointer.

St. Peter’s had won the prior year’s Island Garden Spring Varsity Championship to end their high school careers with back-to-back championships, so they are now ready for college.

The Port Washington News asked Daly a few questions about the season and his time with the team.

Q: What does it mean to you to have won the championships?

A: To win the championship with this team means a lot for us. We have been playing together since elementary school and it was nice to end it with another championship.

Q: How did your team find success this season and last as you have won back-to-back championships?

A: Winning the championship these past two springs really comes down to our chemistry together. We complement each other well on the court and use strong team play to lead us to victory.

Q: What were some key moments during the championship game that led to the win?

A: One of the biggest moments in the championship game was during half time. We had previously lost to this team twice, but we had a small lead at half time and told ourselves that this time we would win. To start the second half, we really came out strong and used that momentum as everyone contributed down the stretch to lead us to the win.

Q: How do you feel about it being your last year on the team?

A: The win was definitely a little bittersweet, as it was our last game playing together. We had grown up playing basketball together for several years now so it will be sad to leave the guys, but I was glad we were able to end it on a high note.

Q: Where will you be headed next year and will you play basketball?

A: I’ll be headed to USC next year, and looking to play club basketball there. All of my teammates will be attending excellent schools, and will also try to extend their athletic careers into college.