St. Peter Of Alcantara To Hold Parish Party

Plans are well underway for St. Peter of Alcantara’s 51st Annual Parish Party, taking place Friday, Nov. 18, at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links, where hundreds of parishioners will get together and share their spirit. Co-chaired by Port Washington residents Janice McGrath and Mary Giordano, this year’s event will feature “Service” as its theme, honoring three outstanding parishioners, Mary DeNisco and Terry and Mike Zenobio (Mary and Terry are sisters), beloved for their boundless volunteerism and efforts that have benefited every area of the church.

In addition to spotlighting the amazing works these three spirited and devoted “parish angels” have accomplished, the annual gathering will feature cocktails, gourmet dining, dancing to the Mead Brothers band, Chinese and Silent Auction items and much more. Among the selection of exciting auction items will be two orchestra tickets to the hit Broadway play Hamilton.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy this evening filled with joy, laughter and fun, when we take time to give thanks for all of life’s many blessings and pay honor to the vital role that our faith plays in our lives, and the lives of so many others,” said the Pastor Rev. Patrick J. Whitney. As this year’s co-chairs, we thank Janice and Mary for contributing their time, talent and energy toward making the evening possible. Their efforts and can-do spirit both inspire and sustain us throughout the entire planning process, and we cannot do it without them,” he added.

Welcoming adult members of the 100-plus-year-old parish, including families, supporters and friends, the Parish Party fosters a spirit of community and celebrates the Catholic faith, and is the sole fundraising effort for the parish. Funds raised allow St. Peter’s to continue to serve parishioners through ministries such as baptism/RCIA, pre-Cana; bereavement; Pastoral Council; outreach; CYO and more.

For information regarding event sponsorship, party tickets, raffle donations, journal advertising opportunities or auctions donations, please contact cochairs Janice McGrath at 516-267-7467 or jmcgrath@manhasset.k12.ny.us or Mary Giordano at 516-883-9743 or marygio@aol.com.