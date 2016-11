The Guild of St. Francis Hospital sold flags for the month of November in honor of veterans, current military service members, police and firefighters. A total of 50 American flags were displayed on the lawn of the hospital.

Pictured from left are: Flower Hill Mayor Elaine Phillips; Virginia Bolla; Inge Costa; Chief Administrative Officer and EVP Ruth Hennessey of St. Francis Hospital; Ann Maoine; Joan Durso Serra; Kay Lynch; and Bonnie Doran (Photo by William Baker)