Special Guest At Baxter Estate Meeting

The Village of Baxter Estates Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 6 was eventful as the board welcomed special guest Peter Forman, the commissioner of the Port Washington-Manhasset Office of Emergency Management (PWM-OEM). The trustees in attendance included Mayor Nora Haagenson, Deputy Mayor Charles Comer, village attorney Christopher J. Prior and village-clerk treasurer Chrissy Kiernan. Only trustee Chris Ficalora was absent. Items on the agenda included a village prosecutor appointment, the Port Washington Fire Department budget and a discussion on the Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP).

After approving last month’s minutes, Peter Forman was introduced to the board and the audience. Forman spoke about a new emergency plan called the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP). With CEMP, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse the village for any damages that occur during an emergency. Forman stated that this is the only emergency system of its kind on Long Island. With CEMP, “we work together and we have the ability to go to leaders and say please fix this,” Forman said. He also touched on NorthShoreAlert.org, an alert service that allows villages to communicate with its residents either by email, texting or a phone call.

Before discussing business from last month’s meeting, the board opened the meeting to public comments. A member from the audience, Chuck Idle, spoke briefly about the issue of solar panels in the village. Idle stated that in order for solar panels to be applied to the roofs of homes, trees in the village have to be reduced or cut down. He also stated that the Nassau County Village Officials Association has listened to offers from solar companies about which kind of solar panels to use. After Idle spoke, old business from the previous meeting was discussed, including how the board is looking for a grant to start a capital road project and how they are waiting for approval from Senator Jack Martins. Continuing with old business, there will be a celebration for the village’s 85th anniversary on Dec. 7. Local, state and county officials will be invited.

The board then moved on to new business, where it was revealed

that a new village prosecutor was appointed after the previous one accepted a position with the Nassau County District Attorney. The next item on the agenda revolved around the Port Washington Fire Department budget, where the Fire Department wants to increase the budget by 1.99 percent. This increase means that $1710.66 will go back

to the Fire Department. One of the last items on the agenda was the Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP). LOSAP is part of a pension program that encourages volunteer firefighters and EMS workers to

be recruited.

The next Village of Baxter Estates Board of Trustees meeting will

be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, in

the village office on 311 Main St. at 7:30 p.m.