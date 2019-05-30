SoundWaters Returns

The 80-foot, three-masted schooner SoundWaters will set sail for Manhasset Bay during Harborfest 2019, an experience that shouldn’t be missed. Reserve now for the June 1 and June 2 sails.

On Saturday night, June 1, the SoundWaters will offer a Sunset Sail from 6 to 8 p.m. During HarborFest Dock Day, on Sunday, June 2, locals can sail from the Port Washington Town Dock at 12, 2 and 4 p.m. It’s best to arrive at least 20 minutes beforehand. Each Dock Day sail will last about one and a half hours.

Reservations for all sails are made online at www.pwcoc.org/harborfestcruises.com. Phone reservations are not accepted. The cost for the Saturday night Sunset Sail is $35 per person, all ages. The cost for the Sunday Dock Day sails is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 5 to 12. Please note that children under 5 should not participate in the cruises.

Founded in 1989, SoundWaters is a leading environmental educational organization, based in Stamford, CT. Its mission is to educate children and adults about the wonders and beauty of Long Island Sound and its watershed. The schooner travels throughout the western sound, bringing educational programs to schools throughout the region.

For more information about HarborFest and the SoundWaters, call the chamber of commerce at 516-883-6566 or email office@pwcoc.org.