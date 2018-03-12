Something New And Blue At Art Guild

1 of 4

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. “Something Blue,” a juried competition and exhibition, is on display until March 25. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment at the Art Guild’s home, Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset.

The exhibit, featuring 59 artworks by 51 artists, presents a wide variety of interpretations of “Something Blue”—from clear skies to deep seas, vivid abstracts and lush florals to expressive portraits. Artists included in the show are Sylvia Ayala, Diane Bares, Anne Barash Breitstein, Jean Marie Bucich, Susanne Corbelletta-Hippel, Caryn Coville, Aleta Crawford, Christine D’Addario, Kathy D’Amato-Smith, Rachel Dove, Patty Eljaiek, Morgan Farra, Ivan Frisch, Alicia Gitlitz, Yana Golikova, Mayra Guillen, Lois Hellman, Susan Herbst, Susan Reina Hicks, Shelley Holtzman, Frances Ianarella, Sabine Jean-Bart, Richard Kanter, Marceil Kazickas, Karen L. Kirshner, Rosemary Konatich. Randy Kraft, Bruce Laird, Kirk Larsen, Linda Louis, Karen Mahoney, E. Craig Marcin, Patricia McGrath, Amanda Mienko, Deborah Miller, Stephanie Navon-Jacobson, Eileen Neville, Ann Pellaton, Annette Proimos,

Linda Ruden, Gia Schifano, Ellen Hallie Schiff, Jose Seligson, Ilene Silberstein, Barbara Silbert, Rosemary Sloggatt, Barbara Stein, Joan Stevens, Alexandra Valme, Margo Vignola and Theodora Zavala.

The juror-of-awards for this exhibit is Frank Porcu, an artist and teacher. He specializes in monumental figurative works and portraiture in the late classical Hellenistic tradition. He is also well-known for his skill in drawing and painting.

While “Something Blue” is on display throughout March, the Art Guild calls for artists for the next exhibit, “Going Green.” This exhibit honors The Art Guild’s late member Myra Fox and celebrates Earth Day. A committed environmentalist, Fox was happiest when her hands were dirty—either with paint or her gardening work. Artists are invited to repurpose, recycle or create new artwork to celebrate the beauty of the world around us and honor the spirit of Fox, who was so committed to healing our earth. The submission deadline is March 9, and the exhibit will run from March 31 to April 29.