Solving The Guy Gift Conundrum

One of the frequent—not entirely untrue—knocks on men is that they have minimal patience for shopping. And by that same token, they can be just as difficult to shop for. But just because men often have no idea what they want, doesn’t mean they won’t be thrilled when someone gets it for them. Presents can range from the practical to the festive, but there’s no shortage of gift options for men this holiday season.

Martini/Shot Glasses

House parties are a blast, especially around the holidays, but while paper cups can go a long way when beer is the specialty of the evening, they won’t provide much mileage for cocktails. A nice set of martini glasses or a collection of shot glasses is a surefire way to keep a guy prepared to entertain.

Pajamas

Dress shirts and ties are such a necessity that a lot of guys have more than they know what to do with. Comfort clothing and sleepwear, on the other hand, is sometimes overlooked, so a set of pajama pants and/or slippers can be a pleasant surprise.

Socks

It’s a secret that not everyone knows, but colorful and slightly quirky socks have been popular with men lately, and despite some claims to the contrary, remain so. Obviously, how outlandish the sock is should depend on the guy it’s for, but something with solid colors and animals (birds, fly fish, etc.) strikes a fair balance between low key and interesting.

Office Supplies

No one wants to be reminded of work, but office supplies are helpful for any young professional. A nicely packaged assortment of pens, for example, could do the trick—sometimes presentation is everything.

Travel Gear

No reason to overthink this one; wallet and passport holders, as well as overnight bags, make it that much easier to book that trip in the new year, be it for business or pleasure.

