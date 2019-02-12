Shore Road Shuttle Ride Free Week

Port Washington and Roslyn area residents interested in taking a ride on the NEW Shore Road Shuttle can enjoy free fares and transfers the week of Feb. 18 through the 22.

Shore Road Shuttle service launched Jan. 21, providing weekday service connecting the two North Shore communities. It was designed to intersect with Nassau County’s greater NICE Bus fixed-route system and will help to provide area businesses with transportation options for their employees. It is being offered on a pilot basis to explore ridership and demand in the Port Washington and Roslyn area.

“Ride Free Week is a great opportunity to explore this newly launched shuttle-service to get to know the route. The Port Washington community has long advocated for expanded options in their area, and we are glad to offer this pilot service to explore ridership demand,” said Jack Khzouz, CEO of NICE Bus. “We invite you for a ride on the new Shore Road Shuttle.”

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, who helped organize the service said “the Shore Road Shuttle is a great addition to our community, providing an alternate mode of transportation for our residents and businesses. We encourage you to ride – and to encourage others to ride – and help us grow ridership in our community.”

New York State Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso adds, “I am so pleased that we were able to make this happen. I’m glad to be part of making the Shore Road Shuttle come to fruition.”

Shore Road Shuttle operates weekdays from 6:15 am to 10:30 am and 2:15 pm to 9:00 pm. Dropoffs and pickups are located along West Shore Road, stopping at popular storefronts and businesses including the Industrial Park and the entrance to The Amsterdam retirement community, among other popular destinations. The route also includes hail-only stops to provide added convenience. Riders should be sure they are at the posted pickup to locations, within the operating schedule, and should hail passing shuttles with a hand wave – similar to hailing a taxi in NYC.

Riders can use the Shore Road Shuttle to connect to Port Washington and Roslyn train stations where they can connect with a free transfer to NICE Bus fixed-route n23 service from Mineola to Manorhaven, as well as n27 transfers at Hempstead Transit Center. Select evening trips offer connections to both LIRR stations.

Shuttle fares remain the same as our fixed-route buses, with MetroCard payment methods available.

The Shore Road Shuttle makes the following stops:

• Port Washington LIRR Connection: Located on S. Maryland Avenue and Main Street, two blocks from the Port Washington LIRR station. Please Note: the SRS does not pick up at the LIRR station to avoid traffic congestion.

• The Amsterdam: Stops are located on Fairway Drive and W. Shore Road

• 88 Seaview Blvd (at the end of the cul de sac)

• Industrial Park Drive (near the NPD Driveway)

• Roslyn Clock Tower (our n20H stop)

• Roslyn LIRR Connection: Located on Lincoln Avenue, just south of Warner Street, one block north of the Roslyn LIRR station. Please Note: the SRS does not pick up at the LIRR station to avoid traffic congestion.

For a full schedule and additional information visit nicebus.com/shoreroadshuttle or call our Transit Information Center at (516) 336-6600.