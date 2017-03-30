Shopping To Help The Family Of Police Officer McNulty

The Amsterdam at Harborside was the scene of a Shopping Showcase fundraiser on March 16. The event featured raffles, boutique jewelry and accessories as well as a bake sale and handcrafted greeting cards all for the benefit of injured Port Washington Police Officer Michael McNulty and his family.

The executives of The Amsterdam at Harborside met with Ruth McNulty, the wife of the injured Police Officer Michael McNulty, and members of the Port Washington Police District, to donate the proceeds from the fundraiser to the McNulty family. Special thanks for the checks and donations from Dimaggio’s Trattoria, Minuteman Press, Verity Van Lines, The Jolly Fisherman, Landmark on Main, Pearl East Restaurant, Tracu Warzer, the staff at The Amsterdam, Larry L’Hommedieu, Elaine Lucchesi, A NuStart NY, Sarah Gilroy, Shannon Volin, Erika Osbeck, Laffey Real Estate of Greenvale and The Inn at Great Neck.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Police Officer McNulty was conducting an escort for an ambulance when he was involved in a catastrophic accident that has left him in critical condition with injuries requiring numerous major surgeries. They are a family of four with a teenage daughter and young son who very much depend on the dual income to live. Ruth will not be able to return to work in the near future, if at all, due to her husband’s needs. The Port Washington Police Benevolent Association is now reaching out for donations of any amount to assist with future expenses and to offset the lost wages of McNulty and his wife. One hundred percent of monies received will be going to assist the McNulty family.

McNulty is highly respected both personally and professionally within the Port Washington Police Department and the Port Washington community that he served.

Make donation checks payable to Ruth and Michael McNulty. Checks may be dropped off at The Amsterdam at Harborside Concierge or mailed to: Tracy Warzer, in care of The Amsterdam at Harborside, 300 East Overlook, Port Washington, NY 11050. Donations can be made on the Go Fund Me Page at www.gofundme.com/pwpdneedsassistance.