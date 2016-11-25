Shop Small Business Saturday

Port Washington merchants are preparing for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is participating as a Neighborhood Champion in this year’s Small Business Saturday. A Neighborhood Champion is a program of advocates for Small Business Saturday comprised of small businesses, business associations, local chambers of commerce and other community organizers who help to rally their neighborhoods on the day.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as the ceremonial kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The event raises awareness of the vital role small businesses play in the community and the local economy.

“Small businesses across the nation are often run by the friends, family and neighbors that we know so well, so supporting them is not only personal but critical to their success,” said National Federation of Independent Businesses CEO and President Juanita Duggan. “Partnering with American Express to promote the awareness and importance of shopping small is something we are very proud of, and this year, we look forward to another successful Small Business Saturday.”

Small businesses are the core of Port Washington and provide valuable benefits to the community. Do you realize that for every $100 spent at a Port Washington business, $68 stays in the Port community through jobs, taxes, contributions to nonprofits and more? For every $100 spent online, nothing stays in Port Washington. Get involved through social media by promoting your favorite Port Washington small business and show the love by using the #ShopSmall, #SmallBizSat and #DineSmall hashtags on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

On the consumer side, American Express is giving cardmembers the opportunity to earn two times the rewards when they enroll an eligible American Express Card at www.amex.co/shopsmalloffer and shop at qualifying small merchants both in stores and online through the end of the year. Enjoy this win-win opportunity and happy holidays.