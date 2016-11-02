Shining Studios Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Shining Studios opened its doors in Port Washington just over a year ago. Since then, it has held six full-scale musical productions, 11 musical theatre and acting classes for children ages 4 to 16 and drawn in nearly 100 talented students from Port Washington and surrounding Long Island areas.

The organization has signed a lease for a new studio at 18 Haven Avenue and asks the community to support their campaign to continue bringing creativity and culture to Port. Shining Studios is renovating the space into the first-ever black box theatre in Port to serve as a home for rehearsals and small performances.

In addition, the black box theatre will be used to hold cabaret events, open mic nights, poetry slams and other cultural events. Some performances will benefit nonprofit organizations as a way to give back to the community.

Shining Studios has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the $15,000 they need to complete the renovations. Contributors, if they choose to, will have their names listed in future Playbill programs. Sponsors at higher levels will receive other incentives, including private lessons and complimentary tickets to performances.

To back this project on Kickstarter, click here.

For more about Shining Studios, visit shiningstudios.org.