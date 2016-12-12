Shining Studios Black Box Theatre Finds A Home

The Campaign for Creativity and Culture was successfully funded on Nov. 15 thanks to 60 individual and corporate sponsors. Kyle Savage of Shining Studios will be bringing the first fully functional Black Box Theatre to 18 Haven Ave., directly across from the Port Washington Train Station, where they will turn their new home into another hub for creativity for many children, families and community members.

The Black Box Theatre will host full-scale musical performances, charity events, comedy nights, cabarets, poetry slams and acoustic jam sessions, in addition to other evening cultural events for the residents of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead to enjoy the evening.

A full renovation project is no easy feat. It began in August 2016, when Shining Studios announced the Campaign for Creativity Committee, spearheaded by founder and director Savage. For the past five months, Savage has worked tirelessly around the clock, with the help of the Campaign for Culture and Creativity, in a massive fundraising initiative to raise $25,000.

The Shining Studios families and Port community, as always, rallied together to bring this dream to life. Many families and businesses jumped in to raise the money. A key supporter is Diamond Level Sponsor, Parker Waichman, LLP.

One of the top sponsors, Parker Waichman, LLP, a leading national personal injury law firm in Port Washington gave a generous donation of $5000 to help support the Black Box Theatre. This is in addition to the many other philanthropy endeavors Jerrold Parker has been recognized for in the past.

Parker was honored for outstanding service in New York City and the community at the New York Families for Autistic Children’s Awards Ceremony with a Proclamation from the New York City Council where he received a Citation of Honor from the Office of the Borough President of Queens County; a Proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives, signed by Congress; and a Congressional Achievement Award from the U.S. House of Representatives, signed by Congressman Gregory W. Meeks. Parker also received a Citation from the New York State Assembly, signed by Assemblywomen Audrey I. Pheffer, and a Proclamation from the New York State Senate, signed by State Senator Serphin R. Matlese, for his outstanding service to the community.

Savage expresses his gratitude to this most generous of donations, “Port Washington never ceases to amaze me. The outpouring of support that we received throughout the course of this campaign just reiterates how important this project is to the community. I believe this wholeheartedly that this new theatre is bigger than just Shining Studios—it is about children, families and passion. It is about giving each child that comes through those doors a place to be themselves, experience creativity and shine.”

“I’m really proud and excited to see what Kyle Savage has developed right here in Port Washington with shining Studios and in such a short time. His dream and vision have led to enhanced culture and creativity for our kids, our families and our community,” said Liz Blacker, mother to nine-year-old Braden Storm Blacker; a Shining Studios student who is playing the role of Simba in he Shining Studios production of The Lion King soon to be performed on stage next year on Feb. 15, 2017 and Feb. 16, 2017.

“We are set to celebrate our grand opening with an opening reception to be held at the Landmark on Main Street at 232 Main St. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at 7 p.m., “ said Savage. Shining Studios looks forward to a bright future in the upcoming year filled with great promise and excitement.

For information on how to obtain tickets for upcoming shows and events, email shiningstudiosli@gmail.com.