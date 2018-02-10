1 of 4

The Art Guild invites the public to view “Shedding Light on the Subject,” a juried photography competition and exhibition that will run through Feb. 25. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. An artists’ reception and awards ceremony was held on Feb. 3. The gallery is free and open to the public.

The exhibit features 65 photographs by 64 photographers (including 21 high school students) chosen from more than 210 images. The photographers, from all across Long Island, bring a wide variety of photographic styles and interpretations of the theme.

Photographers included in the show are Winifred Boyd, William Brickner, Alexandria Casella, Amelia Crowley, Christine D’Addario, Mike DiRenzo, Judith Feinman, Pia Fischetti, Ella Fitzhugh, Bailey Flanzraich, Karen Franco, Jenna Franklin, Christina Fronckwicz, Jesse Futerman, Phyllis Goodfriend, Pam Grafstein, Brian J Grandfield, Kaitlyn Grzelaczyk, Kaitlyn Hennig, Elissa Heydemann, Susan Hicks, Jeff Holtzman, Matthew Honovic, Rebecca Hyde, Julian Igneri, Melissa Johnides, Annette Kasle, Daniel Kasle, Colleen Kelly, Samantha Kennedy, Susan Kozodoy-Silkowitz, Bruce Laird, Martie Last, Katie Mancher, Mark Mancher, Charles Mandell, Nicole Marinescu, Gwendolyn Martino, Rachel May, Shoshana May, Margaret McGovern, Ryan McGurk, John Micheals, Rachel Miller, Harold Naideau, Ann Parry, Kenya Pinos, Alan Richards, Howard Rose, Steven Russo, Jeffrey Rothburd, Carmen Sabedra, Steve Silberstein, Eric Smalkin, Barbara Spivak, Laura Star, Alan Stein, Nicole Thomas, Susan Tiffen, Jane Tujak, David Wollin, Trisha Wright, Jimmy Yoon and Anna Young.

The juror of awards for the show is Katherine Criss, a fine art photographer with more than 60 years professional experience in photography, painting and in creating opportunities for artists to share their vision. After completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, Criss established a freelance photography business and consulted on projects such as a collection of vintage photographs for the National Board of the YMCA. She joined Professional Women Photographers and served as their president for seven years. She is a member of the b.j.spoke gallery in Huntington, Long Island. and founded the ongoing Artist Circle group that meets regularly at the gallery. She has images in the collection of La Maison Européenne de la Photographie.

The Art Guild strives to offer residents an avenue to broaden their creative pursuits. It is an organization open to all people with a common goal to advance the visual arts. For more information, call 516-304-5797 or visit www.theartguild.org.