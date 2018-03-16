Seventh Annual Row For Autism Regatta To Take Place April 15

Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Member Dina De Giorgio and the North Hempstead Town Board, in partnership with Friends of Port Rowing, are proud to host the Seventh Annual Row for Autism Regatta on Sunday, April 15, at 7:30 a.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.

Spectators are invited to attend this free event to cheer on local rowing teams and adaptive rowers as they raise awareness and money for autism. The event is sanctioned by U.S. Rowing and attracts teams from throughout New York and nearby states.

“The Row for Autism is such an exciting event that brings the community together for a great cause,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “The participating teams raise money to help support autism research and for adaptive rowing equipment that enables those with disabilities to participate in this wonderful sport.”

“Row for Autism is a fantastic event which supports those with autism in our community and showcases our beautiful waterfront,” said Council Member De Giorgio.

The event started six years ago with the goal of combining two interests: the love of rowing and the need to raise awareness about the growing number of children with autism.

Twenty-five percent of the money raised will be donated to The Nassau Suffolk Autism Society of America (NSASA), with the remaining proceeds going toward the purchase of adaptive rowing equipment, which allows a disabled teenager to be paired with a typical peer mentor. Residents can donate in person at the event, or online at www.PortRowing.com.

Team registration is now open and the deadline to register is April 8. Late registration is until April 12. Teams can register by visiting www.portrowing.com. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.