Setting Yourself Up To Be A Loser Weight-wise

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
9

As we end the holidays with the new year, many are already considering resolutions on how to restore themselves to former glory by dieting and a new exercise regime. Sometimes it is better to get help and start away from the source of the problem- home- and begin fresh.

On a recent trip to Palm Desert, I found such a program which focuses on five concepts including fitness, wellness education, nutrition and cuisine, relaxation and restoration all the while building new relationships and having fun. It is the perfect time to get motivated and lose the weight in fabulous sunny California. The program is called The Biggest Loser Resort Palm Desert.

Starting new habits with a wellness coach in this luxurious setting with rejuvenate your spirit and give you the tools to establish good sleep habits, learn about nutrition, set up your personal goals to make a lasting change custom tailored for your body and your needs. The program does not cut corners but enables you to successfully manage weight loss with tools that support you emotionally,physically and nutritionally.

Working on your personal health goals should always be in a good place and when the sun shines more than 300 days a year, the motivation should be high. For more info on starting this program, visit www.biggestloserresort.com.

Elizabeth Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations.
Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted “Best Community newspaper” several years in a row.

