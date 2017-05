The Port Washington Boys Varsity Lacrosse team will play Uniondale High School in their final league game on Thursday, May 11. Join the Vikings in saying goodbye to the 14 graduating seniors and cheer on the team.



The Senior Day presentations will take place at 4:15 p.m. before the start of the game at 4:30 p.m. All festivities will take place at the Turf “Pit” Field at Schreiber High School.

GO PORT!