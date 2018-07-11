Senior Athletes Awarded

1 of 6

More than 300 people attended Senior Athlete Awards Night held in the tranformed Schreiber gymnasium filled with blue and white tables and balloons. A slideshow played throughout the event as families enjoyed food provided by the Vikings Sports Foundation.

The event recognized every varsity athlete with a brief biography read by Schreiber coaches. Each athlete was given a framed varsity letter with their years of sports participation by Athletic Director Stephanie Joannon. During the second half of the event, some athletes were recognized with special awards and scholarships.

“We wish every athlete success in their future endeavors and send them off letting them know the impact they have provided the Schreiber athletic community,” said Joannon.

The Paul D. Schreiber Athletic Achievement Award for excellence in a sport was given to Jack Stolper for excellence in baseball, Daniel Dash for volleyball, Brandon Liu for wrestling, James Dalimonte for lacrosse, Megan Bazzini and Alexander Zsikla for cross country and track and field, Annabelle Corcoran and Derek Knight for swimming and diving and Ryan Stevens for soccer.

The athletic award for highest GPA was given to Derek Knight and Ali Hoffman. Garrett Ressa took home the Joseph Augustino outstanding male athlete award while both Lucy Hurt and Rebecca Rosen took home a Joseph Augustino outstanding female athlete award.

The Christopher Cannon Memorial Sports Award went to Daniel Dash, the Rein Lumi Scholarship Award was given to Andrew Turner, the Jennifer Marra Cronin Award was given to Caroline McCarthy and Ali Hoffman, the Bodnar Family Scholarship Award was given to Brandon Liu and the Student Manager Award was given to Nathalia Cotsonas and Ana Valero.

The 12 Season Athlete Award, an award given to athletes who have participated in 12 seasons of varsity competition at Schreiber, was awarded to Talia Crowley, Davida Harris, Lucy Hurt, Rebecca Rosen and Alexander Zsikla.

Bobble-head plates, a special recognition to those who go above and beyond in athletics, was awarded to Justin Suzzan for his creation of “Serve to Serve,” a student athlete led service organization to bring the sport of tennis to elementary students in the district who would not have otherwise been exposed to the game. With the volunteer efforts of the boys and girls tennis teams, Suzzan began this fall and spring endeavor to teach those students the game.

Eric Rynston-Lobel was honored as “Announcer” after being the “Voice of the Vikings” for the past two years. Rynston-Lobel announced football and boys and girls basketball games.