Senator Phillips Obtains Crucial Funds For Littig House

Senator Elaine Phillips has secured nearly $50,000 in state funding for the Littig House Community Center located in Port Washington. The nonprofit agency provides progr ams and services to enhance the quality of life for children and families in the community. The announcement was made during Phillip’s recent tour of the Littig House.

“Nothing is more important than the safety, development and well-being of our children. This important state funding will assist the Littig House with essential programs and services to ensure local school-aged youth have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Phillips. “Investing in the future of our kids is one of my top priorities and it was a pleasure to secure this funding for our community.”

“From the moment we reached out to Senator Phillips, she has been attentive to our needs and concerned about the children in our community,” said Lynette Batts, executive director. “This funding will allow us to continue providing at-risk youth programs for children and families in the Port Washington community.”

Established in 1951, Littig House structures their programs into three main categories: family life/youth development, education and constructive leisure, and provides numerous support services in a non-competitive, non-threatening environment.