Second Annual Vincent Cannariato Open Set For May 21

Port resident and local entrepreneur Dave Kerpen organized the first annual Vincent Cannariato Open, a charity tennis tournament in memory of Kerpen’s friend and longtime member of the Midnight Entrepreneurs Tennis League Vincent Cannariato, who passed away suddenly at the age of 50 from a heart-related illness last year, in 2018. Because last year’s event was such a success, with 40 locals coming out to play tennis, Kerpen is keeping the tradition going with a second event on May 21.

The second annual tournament is set to take place on May 21 at The Village Club of Sands Point located at 1 Thayer Ln., Sands Point, and all funds raised will go toward increasing men’s heart health awareness.

Kerpen explained that he and Cannariato had been friends for 10 years and had played tennis together as part of the Midnight Entrepreneurs Tennis League for five of those years, playing tennis every Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to St. Francis Hospital Foundation and a men’s heart health awareness fund Kerpen set up with the local hospital. The day begins at 2 p.m., and from 2:30 to 5 p.m., tennis will be played (Suggested donation is $225 per person and includes an all-you-can-eat dinner). Arrival for dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. (For dinner only, suggested donation is $125)

The tennis tournament will have both men’s and women’s singles as well as mixed doubles matches.There will be trophies for the top tennis players.

To sign up for tennis, visit www.VinniesTennis.com. To donate, visit www.vinniesday.com.